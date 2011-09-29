* Traders scoop up long bonds ahead of "Operation Twist" * Market pares losses linked to Europe's bailout expansion * Solid demand at $29 billion seven-year note auction * Wall Street's late charge trims bonds' safe-haven appeal (Updates market action after Wall Street bounce near close)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 29 The price of 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose on Thursday as traders raised bets on the Federal Reserve's latest debt program, which it recently launched in its bid to help the struggling U.S. economy.

The Fed's $400 billion plan, commonly known as "Operation Twist," involves the sale of short-dated Treasury debt and the purchase of longer-dated government securities. The move is intended to lower mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs as well as to revive borrowing and investments, whose recent slowdown has worried the Fed.

Wall Street's late rally drove stocks mostly higher and reduced the safe-haven demand for Treasuries. But analysts said the safety bid could be revived on Friday as worries persist about the debt problems in the euro zone.

Trading volume was surprisingly strong despite the absence of some investors and traders who were observing the Jewish New Year. It was 25 percent above its five-day average and 32 percent above its 30-day average, according to Tradeweb.

"It might be the anticipation of some of the Fed buying longer-dated issues. It's also a reversal in the equity market and worries about a global slowdown," said Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida, which manages $13 billion in bonds.

On Friday, the New York Federal Reserve will announce the initial schedule for Operation Twist. The Fed has said it plans to sell debt that matures in three months to three years and to buy debt that comes due in six years or more.

The rebound in the 30-year bond came after a recent sell-off fueled by hopes that European leaders would contain their debt crisis and by U.S. economic data that was not as dismal as some traders had feared.

The German parliament passed a bill on Thursday to give new powers to the region's rescue fund, the EFSF, as widely expected, with majority backing from Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition. For more see [ID:nL5E7KT2K6].

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR closed up 16/32 in price after rising as much as 1-23/32. The 30-year bond yield closed at 3.05 percent, down 2 basis points for the day but still about 30 basis points above its intraday low last Friday.

New supply weighed on the bond market earlier, as uncertainty hung over a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes US7YTWI=TWEB, the last part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

Demand for the latest seven-year notes was the highest in four months, but their yield came in above expectations and indirect bids declined from the prior auction.

After the seven-year debt sale, a fresh wave of curve- flattener trades emerged, pushing 30-year bonds up 1 point in price and short-dated Treasuries prices down to session lows.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR ended down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.99 percent, up 1 basis point for the day. They closed above their session lows tied to less dismal data on jobless claims and economic growth. [ID:nS1E78S0BT]

Other Treasuries prices also ended lower with the two-year note's yield US2YT=RR at 0.26 percent.

For the three major U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC, it was a mixed finish to a volatile day. The Dow Jones industrial average ended the session up 1.3 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 closed up 0.8 percent, but the Nasdaq composite finished down 0.4 percent lower. [.N] (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jan Paschal)