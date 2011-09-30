NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday and thirty-year bond prices jumped over a full point, sending its yields back below 3 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, down from 2.00 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR jumped 1-14/32 in price to yield 2.99 percent, down from 3.06 percent. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by W Simon )