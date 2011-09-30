NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices slightly extended gains on Friday after a government report showed that consumer spending was flat in August as income fell for the first time in nearly two years.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 1.96 percent before the data.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)