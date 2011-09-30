NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds soared over two points in price in early trading on Friday as investors sought out long-dated debt for quarter-end rebalancing and before the Federal Reserve launches its latest purchase program.

The bonds US30YT=RR were last up 2-6/32 in price to yield 2.95 percent, the lowest level since Monday, and down from 3.06 percent late on Thursday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)