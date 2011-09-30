* Treasuries prices rise on quarter end rebalancing

* Bonds benefit from reduced risk appetite as stocks fall

* Fed expected to announce details of new bond purchases

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as fears over the global economy sent stocks lower and increased demand for low risk debt, while long bonds also benefited from demand to rebalance positions for quarter-end.

Thirty-year bonds gained the most as investors sought out longer-maturities as they rebalanced holdings to match their benchmarks.

Reduced appetite for risk ahead of the weekend and worries over the global economy, which sent stock prices lower, also increased the relative attractiveness of U.S. government bonds.

"I think the month-end factor will be the dominant factor today and people will do what they have to do in terms of truing up their durations to their benchmarks," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

Long bonds also gained as investors sought out the debt before the Federal Reserve implements its latest round of purchases, dubbed "Operation Twist" in which the U.S. central bank will purchase the majority of net long bond issuance.

"People need to have duration and people are very fearful that the Federal Reserve program is going to take all the securities out of the market," said Ahrens. "They may need to move now rather than wait until later when nothing's available."

The Fed will announce details of the program, which also involves selling shorter-dated debt to fund the longer-dated purchases, later on Friday.

Fed purchases will now absorb the vast majority of new long-maturity debt supply, with only around $3 billion to be left out of $42 billion sold per quarter, according to TD Securities.

Reduced risk aversion was also seen adding to bond price gains on Friday as U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open as China's manufacturing shrank and stirred fears the global economy was slowing. See [ID:nS1E78T0AK]

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 26/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, down from 2.00 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR jumped 2-12/32 in price to yield 2.94 percent, down from 3.06 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)