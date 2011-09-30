* Treasuries prices rise on quarter-end rebalancing

* Bonds benefit from reduced risk appetite as stocks fall

* Fed expected to announce details of new bond purchases

* Long-dated debt on track for best quarter since 2008 (Adds details, quotes, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as fears over the global economy sent stocks lower and increased demand for low-risk debt, while long bonds also benefited from demand to rebalance positions for quarter-end.

Long-dated Treasuries are on track for their best quarterly performance since 2008 as fears over Europe, a global economic slowdown and the announcement of a new bond purchase program by the Federal Reserve sent investors scrambling for U.S. debt.

Thirty-year bonds gained the most on Friday as investors sought out longer-maturities as they rebalanced holdings to match their benchmarks.

The bonds also rose as investors waited on details from the Fed over how it will implement its latest round of purchases, dubbed "Operation Twist" in which the U.S. central bank will purchase the majority of net long bond issuance.

"People need to have duration and people are very fearful that the Federal Reserve program is going to take all the securities out of the market," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.

"They may need to move now rather than wait until later when nothing's available."

The Fed will announce details of the program, which also involves selling shorter-dated debt to fund the longer-dated purchases, later on Friday.

Fed purchases will now absorb the vast majority of new long-maturity debt supply, with only around $3 billion to be left out of $42 billion sold per quarter, according to TD Securities.

Reduced appetite for risk ahead of the weekend and worries over the global economy, which sent stock prices lower, also increased the relative attractiveness of U.S. government bonds.

"It's a little bit of a flight to quality mentality this morning," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries trader at BNP Paribas in New York.

U.S. stocks fell as China's manufacturing shrank and stirred fears the global economy was slowing.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 19/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent, down from 2.00 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR jumped two points in price to yield 2.96 percent, down from 3.06 percent. (Editing by Andrea Ricci)