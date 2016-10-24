* Oil and euro zone inflation expectations moving higher
* Correlation between two weakened after Brexit
* Inflation in focus as U.S. data firms, sterling slides
* Central banks suggest tolerance for higher inflation
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Oct 24 Oil prices have re-established
their role as the key driver of market-based inflation
expectations in the euro zone, potentially bolstering a
perception that the European Central Bank could start to wind
down its bond-buying stimulus scheme.
Brent crude prices have risen about 12 percent in the past
month to just over $50. Oil prices fell on Monday as
Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from a deal among the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut
production, though losses were capped by Iran saying it would
encourage other members to join an output freeze.
Firmer oil prices have helped to push a closely-watched gauge
of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone, the
five-year, five-year breakeven forward, close to 1.46 percent
-- its highest since early June.
As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/2eyVftR shows, the
correlation between the two, which have moved closely together
in the past, broke down in June after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
Analysts cite two reasons. First, inflation expectations
fell as investors downgraded their views on euro zone economic
growth and inflation after the vote.
Second, a wave of safe-haven flows into top-rated euro zone
government debt spilled over into broader fixed income markets,
pushing rates on derivatives such as five-year, five-year
breakevens lower as well.
"We're returning to a more normal environment post-Brexit
where we see a higher, positive correlation between oil prices
and inflation expectations," said DZ Bank strategist Christian
Lenk.
Euro zone inflation is just 0.4 percent and expected to rise
above 1 percent in the months ahead on the back of higher oil.
The further expectations pick up, the more confident the ECB
is likely to feel about slowly unwinding monetary stimulus - a
prospect that has unnerved markets lately.
The Brexit effect has been absent in U.S. breakeven rates,
which are at their highest in six months and where the
correlation with crude prices has remained strong, as this
graphic tmsnrt.rs/2eAZiHx shows.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest gain in five
months last month, while British inflation recorded its biggest
jump in two years.
In Britain, a fall of almost a fifth in sterling against the
dollar since the June 23 vote has driven market gauges
of future price rises to their highest since at least late 2013.
tmsnrt.rs/2eAYVNk
Comments by heads of major central banks such as Janet
Yellen and Mark Carney suggesting a tolerance for higher
inflation could encourage investors to price in a
higher-than-anticipated trajectory for inflation, analysts say.
While five-year, five-year forwards in the euro bloc --
which shows where markets see 2026 inflation forecasts in 2021
-- remain below the ECB's near 2-percent target, they are up 20
basis points from July's record lows around 1.25 percent.
"Central banks think they can have a stable process of
inflation expectations returning to target but that could be
wishful thinking," said Nordea chief strategist Jan von Gerich.
"It's more likely we get an overshoot of inflation
expectations than a gradual normalisation."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)