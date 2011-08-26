NEW YORK, Aug 26 There are no changes to the
trading hours for the U.S. bond market on Monday "as of now" as
the powerful Hurricane Irene is forecast to sweep up the U.S.
east coast this weekend, the trade group that represents the
bond industry said on Friday.
"SIFMA is monitoring Hurricane Irene and discussing any
potential related issues with its membership," said Katrina
Cavalli, a spokeswoman of the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association.
She said if it recommends any changes to Monday's trading
hours, it will post it on its website (www.sifma.org) and
"disseminate an announcement widely."
Forecasters say Irene could leave heavy damages along its
path and disrupt roads and public transportation for the
thousands of traders who live in the U.S. Northeast.
For the latest on Hurricane Irene, see [ID:nN1E77P00B]
Reuters Hurricane Tracker r.reuters.com/san78n
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)