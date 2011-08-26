NEW YORK, Aug 26 There are no changes to the trading hours for the U.S. bond market on Monday "as of now" as the powerful Hurricane Irene is forecast to sweep up the U.S. east coast this weekend, the trade group that represents the bond industry said on Friday.

"SIFMA is monitoring Hurricane Irene and discussing any potential related issues with its membership," said Katrina Cavalli, a spokeswoman of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

She said if it recommends any changes to Monday's trading hours, it will post it on its website (www.sifma.org) and "disseminate an announcement widely."

Forecasters say Irene could leave heavy damages along its path and disrupt roads and public transportation for the thousands of traders who live in the U.S. Northeast. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)