* Italy sells 5 billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills
* Gross yields at sale highest since Sept 1997
* Treasury sells full amount targeted
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 10 Italy paid its highest yield in
14 years to sell 12-month debt on Thursday and although there
was relief the sale went smoothly, worries remained that Italy's
borrowing costs were unsustainable.
The country could face a more rigorous test when it sells up
to 3 billion euros of five-year bonds next week, as it struggles
to form a new government aimed at restoring market credibility.
Gross yields at Thursday's auction jumped to 6.09 percent
-- the highest since September 1997 -- from 3.57 percent at a
sale of 12-month paper in October. That was more than twice the
yield on 30-year German Bunds in the secondary market.
"It is better than expected but still not sustainable. There
will be some relief that it hasn't printed with a 7 percent
(yield) but the idea that Italy can carry on with 6.1 percent
for one-year paper is a joke," said Marc Ostwald, an analyst at
Monument Securities.
The Treasury sold the full targeted amount, with analysts
saying traditional domestic demand for short-term paper as well
as European Central Bank bond buying in the secondary market,
which helped stabilise Italian yields, had aided the sale.
Italian two-year yields fell back below those of 10-year
bonds and were last 65 basis points down on the day at 6.746
percent after the auction. Two-year paper on Wednesday yielded
more than 10-year debt for the first time since the euro was
launched, reflecting investors' concerns they may not get their
money back.
Italian 10-year yields were down 29 basis points at 6.96
percent, just below the 7 percent level analysts see as
unsustainable for the country to finance its 2 trillion euro
debt .
"For T-Bills there is always domestic demand involved so
it's a lot easier for Italy to find buyers to lower the
exposure," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING.
"But the main point to be concerned about here is the huge
250 basis point jump in yields compared to the last time to
roughly 6 percent. If this carries on then next month's yield
could be 8.5 percent, which cannot happen."
(Additional reporting by the London bonds team)