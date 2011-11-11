LONDON Nov 11 Yield spreads of Italian,
Spanish and French government bonds over German benchmarks
tightened on Friday with sentiment towards the euro zone
slightly improved on expectations form more reforms in Italy.
The Italian 10-year yield spread tightened 30 basis points
on the day to 490 bps . The Spanish
10-year yield spread was 10 bps tighter at 400 bps
, while the French 10-year yield
spread was 9 bps tighter at 162 bps.
The 10-year Italian government bond yielded 6.739 percent,
down around 21 basis points on the day.
"We haven't seen any SMP (security markets programme) buying
this morning but sentiment does seem to be a little better,
particularly towards France. It's also very thin with some of
Europe closed and the U.S. also shut today," said a trader.
(Reporting by Neal Armstrong)