LONDON Nov 11 Yield spreads of Italian, Spanish and French government bonds over German benchmarks tightened on Friday with sentiment towards the euro zone slightly improved on expectations form more reforms in Italy.

The Italian 10-year yield spread tightened 30 basis points on the day to 490 bps . The Spanish 10-year yield spread was 10 bps tighter at 400 bps , while the French 10-year yield spread was 9 bps tighter at 162 bps.

The 10-year Italian government bond yielded 6.739 percent, down around 21 basis points on the day.

"We haven't seen any SMP (security markets programme) buying this morning but sentiment does seem to be a little better, particularly towards France. It's also very thin with some of Europe closed and the U.S. also shut today," said a trader. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)