LONDON Nov 14 The spread between 10-year Italian government bond yields and their German equivalent fell on Monday as the appointment of a new Italian Prime Minister eased pressure on its debt markets amid hope of speedy progress on economic reform in the country.

The spread between 10-year Italian and German yields IT10YT-TWEB narrowed 9 basis points from Friday's close to around 461 basis points, according to Tradeweb.

German Bund futures erased early losses to trade up 15 ticks on the day at 137.41, with traders saying the introduction of a new Prime Minister Mario Monti had largely been factored in ahead of the weekend.