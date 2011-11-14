LONDON Nov 14 The spread between 10-year
Italian government bond yields and their German equivalent fell
on Monday as the appointment of a new Italian Prime Minister
eased pressure on its debt markets amid hope of speedy progress
on economic reform in the country.
The spread between 10-year Italian and German yields
IT10YT-TWEB narrowed 9 basis points from Friday's
close to around 461 basis points, according to Tradeweb.
German Bund futures erased early losses to trade up
15 ticks on the day at 137.41, with traders saying the
introduction of a new Prime Minister Mario Monti had largely
been factored in ahead of the weekend.