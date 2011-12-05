LONDON Dec 5 Italian government bond yields fell across the curve on Monday, and the price of insuring against a default was also lower after the country's Prime Minister unveiled sweeping austerity measures.

The 30-billion-euro austerity package includes tax hikes and an increase in the pension age and comes ahead of a week of meetings between euro zone leaders expected to result in significant steps towards a fiscal union.

Italian bond yields were down as much as 40 basis points at the front-end of the curve with 10-year yields 26 basis points lower at 6.49 percent.

Five-year credit default swaps were quoted 14 basis points narrower at 440 bps by data monitor Markit.

Spanish bond yields also eased led by the front-end of the curve where two-year yields were around 15 bps lower at 4.71 percent.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)