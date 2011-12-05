LONDON Dec 5 Italian government bond
yields fell across the curve on Monday, and the price of
insuring against a default was also lower after the country's
Prime Minister unveiled sweeping austerity measures.
The 30-billion-euro austerity package includes tax hikes and
an increase in the pension age and comes ahead
of a week of meetings between euro zone leaders expected to
result in significant steps towards a fiscal union.
Italian bond yields were down as much as 40 basis points at
the front-end of the curve with 10-year yields 26
basis points lower at 6.49 percent.
Five-year credit default swaps were quoted 14 basis points
narrower at 440 bps by data monitor Markit.
Spanish bond yields also eased led by the front-end of the
curve where two-year yields were around 15 bps lower at 4.71
percent.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)