LONDON Dec 21 Italian and Spanish bonds rallied on Wednesday, extending the recent fall in yields as the European Central Bank's upcoming offer of three-year funds lent support to peripheral euro zone debt.

Debt issued by Italy and Spain, at the front line of the euro zone crisis, has rallied as financial institutions seek out eligible collateral and with some expectation that banks will use money borrowed at the ECB to buy up more government debt.

The yield on 10-year Italian debt fell 13.5 basis points to 6.5 percent and the Spanish equivalent was down 5.5 basis points at 5.072 percent. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra)