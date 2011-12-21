LONDON Dec 21 Italian and Spanish bonds
rallied on Wednesday, extending the recent fall in yields as the
European Central Bank's upcoming offer of three-year funds lent
support to peripheral euro zone debt.
Debt issued by Italy and Spain, at the front line of the
euro zone crisis, has rallied as financial institutions seek out
eligible collateral and with some expectation that banks will
use money borrowed at the ECB to buy up more government debt.
The yield on 10-year Italian debt fell 13.5
basis points to 6.5 percent and the Spanish equivalent
was down 5.5 basis points at 5.072 percent.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra)