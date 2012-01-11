LONDON Jan 11 The cost of insuring
against Spanish and Italian debt defaults fell on Wednesday with
benchmark 10-year government bond yields also lower as sentiment
towards the periphery improved.
Five-year Italian credit default swaps were 20 basis points
lower at 497 bps, according to monitor Markit, with the Spanish
equivalent 23 bps lower at 400 bps.
The better tone was partially attributed to comments from an
official at Fitch Ratings on Tuesday saying that the agency did
not expect to cut France's triple-A credit rating this year
as well as domestic buying of Spanish paper
ahead of a debt sale on Thursday.
Spanish 10-year yields were 20 bps lower at
5.32 percent, while Italian 10-year yields were
attempting to break below 7.0 percent.
German Bund futures turned positive meanwhile,
after a sale of five-year bonds drew strong demand
and were last up 5 ticks at 138.77.
German five-year bonds outperformed on the
country's debt curve with yields 2.2 bps lower at 0.808 percent.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)