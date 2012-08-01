LONDON Aug 1 Italian government bond yields
fell on Wednesday, benefiting from a slightly firmer tone for
riskier assets before a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday, at which many in markets expect policymakers to take
measures to stem the debt crisis.
"It's just generally a risk-on environment and people are
short covering. It's very small volumes. The main thing is Bunds
have been a bit beaten up ahead of the Bobl auction."
Italian 10-year government bond yields were
last down 12 basis points on the day at 5.96 percent while
5-year yields fell 17 bps to 5.37 percent. Spanish
yields were 5 bps lower at 6.73 percent.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa, editing by Nigel Stephenson)