LONDON, March 8 Italian bond futures fell and German ones pared losses after credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Italy to BBB-plus from A-minus, citing political uncertainty.
German Bund futures climbed to 142.73 after the downgrade, from around 142.45 earlier, but remained some 10 ticks lower on the day.
Italian BTP futures fell to a low of 108.48, down 73 ticks on the day.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.