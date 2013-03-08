LONDON, March 8 Italian bond futures fell and German ones pared losses after credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Italy to BBB-plus from A-minus, citing political uncertainty.

German Bund futures climbed to 142.73 after the downgrade, from around 142.45 earlier, but remained some 10 ticks lower on the day.

Italian BTP futures fell to a low of 108.48, down 73 ticks on the day.

