LONDON Nov 9 Two-year Italian government bonds on Wednesday yielded more than 10-year debt for the first time since the euro's launch as the euro zone's third biggest economy was sucked further into the sovereign debt crisis.

Italian two-year bonds were last yielding 7 basis points more than 10-year maturities at 7.08 percent bid , in a move reminiscent of the inversion in Portuguese, Greek and Irish yield curves before these countries sought international bailouts.

One-year Italian Treasury bills, due to be offered in a debt auction on Thursday, were also trading above 7 percent, according to Italian traders. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Valentina Za in Milan)