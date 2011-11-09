LONDON Nov 9 Two-year Italian government bonds
on Wednesday yielded more than 10-year debt for the first time
since the euro's launch as the euro zone's third biggest economy
was sucked further into the sovereign debt crisis.
Italian two-year bonds were last yielding 7 basis points
more than 10-year maturities at 7.08 percent bid ,
in a move reminiscent of the inversion in Portuguese, Greek and
Irish yield curves before these countries sought international
bailouts.
One-year Italian Treasury bills, due to be offered in a debt
auction on Thursday, were also trading above 7 percent,
according to Italian traders.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Valentina Za in
Milan)