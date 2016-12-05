LONDON Dec 5 JP Morgan Asset Management, one of
the world's largest asset managers, has gone underweight
duration for the first time in two years after the election of
Donald Trump as U.S. President boosted inflation prospects.
The investment firm made the call after a "watershed" year
politically, socially and economically has shifted market focus
from monetary policy to fiscal policy.
"We take an underweight view on duration for the first time
since 2014, acknowledging that the range for U.S. yields has
risen and that while the anchoring influence from low yields in
Europe and Japan persists, it has weakened significantly," John
Bilton, head of JPM AM's global multi-asset strategy, said in
its quarterly asset allocation review.
Being underweight duration implies having a bias towards
bonds with shorter maturities than the index to which the fund
is benchmarked. Shorter-dated bonds are less sensitive to
inflation and interest rates rises.
The reaction of bond markets to Trump's election hints at a
profound shift in the underlying economic environment and shifts
the focus from monetary to fiscal policy, JPM AM said.
Though Bilton expects only a modest fiscal boost, unlikely
to exceed 0.5 percent of U.S. economic output, the lows in bond
yields are probably already in the past, he said.
JPM AM has $201 billion of assets under management by its
multi-asset solutions team and a total of $1.8 trillion of
assets under management globally across the firm as of the end
of September.
Long-dated benchmark bonds in U.S. and Europe have sold off
aggressively since the Nov.9 presidential election, with 30-year
U.S. Treasury yields rising as much as 48 basis
points (bps) to 3.1 percent on Monday.
Germany's 30-year government bond has risen 23
bps over the same period to 1.03 percent.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)