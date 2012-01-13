LONDON Jan 13 Clearing house LCH.Clearnet upped the cost of using Italian bonds to raise funds on Friday.

LCH.Clearnet raised the initial margin call on seven to 10-year Italian debt by 0.15 percent to 8.3 percent according to notices on the clearing house's website.

The notice showed a rise in initial margins for all debt with a duration of more than 3.25 years and all inflation linked BTPi bonds. (Reporting by William James)