UPDATE 2-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
LONDON Jan 13 Clearing house LCH.Clearnet upped the cost of using Italian bonds to raise funds on Friday.
LCH.Clearnet raised the initial margin call on seven to 10-year Italian debt by 0.15 percent to 8.3 percent according to notices on the clearing house's website.
The notice showed a rise in initial margins for all debt with a duration of more than 3.25 years and all inflation linked BTPi bonds. (Reporting by William James)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Minister for State of Electronics P.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Sanjeev Mittal and Microsoft Corp. India Chairman Bhaskar Pramanik at CII event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Union Bank of Indi
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.