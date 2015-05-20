* Dark-pool bond platform due in "a few months" -CEO
* Aims to make difference in liquidity-parched market
* Initial tests suggest 6 pct match rate for trades
* Planned EU trading caps "way too complicated"
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, May 20 Liquidnet will launch its new
bond-trading platform in "a few months" and aims to help tame
recent volatility in market prices by adding liquidity, the head
of the U.S. dark-pool operator told Reuters on Wednesday.
Liquidnet, which usually connects fund managers seeking to
anonymously trade big blocks of shares, is not alone. Some 23
new electronic bond platforms have already been launched, with
another eight planned this year.
They are aiming to fill the space once taken up by banks,
which long dominated the over-the-counter market but have scaled
back their bond dealing in response to post-crisis rules that
make such activity more expensive.
That in turn has raised concerns about a liquidity crunch,
which the extreme price swings seen in debt markets in recent
weeks have amplified. New venues such as Liquidnet's hope to
help ease that situation by directly connecting pools of
potential buyers and sellers.
"We have seen incredibly large swings in Treasury markets
over the last couple of months ... These are not normal moves,"
CEO Seth Merrin said in an interview at his company's offices in
London's financial district.
"We're not going to save the day but we are going to make a
difference. We will soften, we will provide the liquidity that
some of these firms are looking for."
Experiments with 28 investment firms suggested the venue
would have a rate of matching buyers and sellers of around 6
percent, which when compared with a total U.S. corporate debt
market of around $10 trillion would be substantial, said Merrin.
The platform is due to go live with about 100 clients in the
United States and around 40 in Europe. The aim is to eventually
have sell-side investment banks also route trades to the dark
pool.
While regulators want more transparency and efficiency in
bond markets, they are also scrutinising the impact of dark
pools on the stock market and pushing for more disclosure of the
way these anonymous venues price trades.
European regulators have proposed caps on dark trading and
off-exchange deals as part of a package of rules due to come
into force in 2017.
Liquidnet's Merrin said the caps were "too complicated" but
that the company would be broadly protected by exemptions on
trades above a certain size.
Asked whether new joint initiatives by asset managers and
investment banks to form their own trading venues might hurt
Liquidnet, Merrin said: "It could absolutely be a threat but it
is difficult to see how all of them are supposed to get around a
table and decide how it will work."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)