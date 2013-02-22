BRIEF-African Gold Group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan
* African gold group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan & corporate update
LONDON Feb 22 Money market rates and the euro fell on Friday after the European Central Bank announced banks would make 62.8 billion euros worth of early repayments of three-year banking sector loans.
The repayment came in below the 130 billion euro Reuters poll consensus and means the level of surplus liquidity in the banking system, currently keeping interbank lending rates low, was likely to drain slower than expected.
Two-year Eonia rates fell and Euribor futures rose -- both signals of lower rate expectations. German bond yields also fell across the curve.
The euro fell to a six-week low of $1.3157 from around $1.3210 beforehand and down 0.1 percent on the day.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, March 6 Publicity about both the recent Academy Awards and Wall Street hung over a Manhattan courtroom on Monday as lawyers struggled to find jurors to decide whether PricewaterhouseCoopers helped cause the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a commodity brokerage once headed by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.