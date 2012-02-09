* Greece signs austerity package to get new bailout

By By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. government debt prices fell on Thursday after Greece agreed to stringent fiscal and austerity measures needed to secure critical bailout funds, cutting the safety bid for bonds.

The desire to cut prices before a $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds and more evidence of U.S. labor market improvement, a drop in new jobless claims, also hurt safe-haven U.S. government debt. In contrast, stocks rose.

"Greece was the biggest story; and we also had another good number on jobs," said Paul Montaquila, vice president for fixed-income at San Francisco-based Bank of the West. "There's a definite trend toward more tolerance of risk, and less need for safe-haven assets like Treasuries -- at least for today."

The diminished fervor for Treasuries pushed their prices lower and their yields higher. The 30-year yield rose to its highest level since mid-November, while benchmark 10-year yields hovered at about two-week highs, according to Tradeweb.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell 25/32, its yield rising to 3.19 percent from 3.15 percent late on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 17/32, their yield rising to 2.05 percent from 1.98 percent late on Wednesday.

Greek leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on reforms and austerity measures needed to secure a bailout and avoid a messy default, hours before the country's financial backers were to meet in Brussels on Thursday.

Markets have feared that without more aid, Greece would default on its debt, causing chaos akin to the global credit crunch triggered by Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008.

"Anything that lessens uncertainty is positive for risk assets and, at the margin, removes some of the allure of safe-haven Treasuries," said Michael Finnegan, chief investment officer at Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Management Corp, with about $60 billion in assets under management.

That included the Labor Department's report that the number of Americans signing up for new unemployment benefits fell 15,000 last week, he said. The decline brought the four-week moving average of new jobless claims near a 4-year low, a level that could signal sustained labor market strength.

With Greece likely to clinch financial relief soon, the market turned its attention to underwriting the last part of this week's $72 billion Treasury quarterly refunding.

The $16 billion in 30-year bonds sold at a high yield of 3.24 percent, awarding 98.13 percent of the bids at the high.

The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 2.47, the best for a refunding since last February, said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Federal Reserve bought $4.95 billion in Treasuries due in 2018 to 2019 as a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program designed to push down long-term interest rates and spur the economy.