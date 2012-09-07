BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
LONDON, Sept 7 German government bond futures trimmed losses and European stocks fell from their best levels after U.S. jobs data came in below expectations on Friday.
Nonfarm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, compared to a Reuters forecast of 125,000.
Bund futures stood at 139.91, down 26 ticks on the day but well above the 139.53 seen before the data release.
The FTSEurofirst 300 equity index slipped to 1,107.80 points, up by 0.3 percent on the day but down from gains of 0.5 percent before the data was published.
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.