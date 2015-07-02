LONDON, July 2 Pictet Asset Management said on Thursday its fixed income portfolio has increased exposure to peripheral euro zone bonds after the latest sell-off sparked by Greece's debt crisis.

However, it remained neutral on bonds from an asset allocation viewpoint, it said in a statement.

"The sell-off suffered by Spanish and Italian government bonds in the wake of the Greek debt crisis has pushed yield spreads on such securities to attractive levels," it said.

"Within our fixed income portfolio, the latest market moves have encouraged us to increase our exposure to bond markets in the euro zone's periphery; as a consequence, we are now overweight euro government debt here." (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel Stephenson)