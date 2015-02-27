(Corrects Feb. 25 story to make clear PIMCO portfolio manager
said there would be fewer banks executing deals for asset
managers in two years, not that PIMCO would cut the number of
banks it uses to execute deals.)
By John Geddie and Patrick Graham
LONDON Feb 25 A portfolio manger at PIMCO, the
world's biggest bond investor, said on Wednesday fewer banks
would be available to execute deals for asset managers in two
years times, as regulation reduces the trading capabilities of
many market makers.
Banks' profitability has been squeezed by post-crisis
regulation that aims to increase their capital and reduce the
scale of bets they can make on market movements.
That has led some banks to rethink their business models in
some areas of capital markets, and abandon some trading
functions altogether.
"The real problem with the regulation ... is that it has
created a lack of talent ... A lot of highly professional and
experienced traders are being let go," said Alex Struc, an
executive vice president and portfolio manager at PIMCO, at a
banking conference in London.
"In two years time, there will be a smaller group (of banks)
fighting for our dollar."
Struc said PIMCO currently works with around 50 banks.
Banks have argued for some time that tighter regulation,
aimed at rebuilding trust in the banking system after the
2007-2008 crash, has made it harder for them to fulfil vital
financial functions such as market-making, particularly in bond
markets.
Luca Bagato, head of sales at electronic trading platform
EuroTLX, speaking at a conference about market liquidity with
Struc, added there were signs the crackdown had gone too far.
"A lot of the top traders are now sitting with the regulator
and not with the street. There needs to be a rebalance."
