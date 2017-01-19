BRIEF-Samsung Card to pay annual dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
LONDON Jan 19 The world's biggest bond investor, PIMCO, said on Thursday it had opened its first ethical debt investment fund in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The fund will invest in a range of sovereign and investment-grade corporate bonds from around the world, favouring issuers with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials.
PIMCO said it had also enhanced two socially responsible funds in the United States to incorporate a wider range of ESG considerations.
"For many investors, screening out undesirable investment categories isn't enough anymore; they want to use their investments to promote change in the world," said Andrew Balls, PIMCO's bonds CIO.
The volume of "green bonds", where proceeds are earmarked specifically for environmental projects, nearly doubled in 2016 amid signs that this niche market could in coming years make a bigger contribution to the trillions of dollars needed to tackle climate change. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Larry King)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Jan 24 A team of managers from fixed income hedge fund Structured Portfolio Managers are starting a new firm called Nara Capital Partners, co-founder Charles Smart said.
ALMATY, Jan 24 Talks on a merger and acquisition deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.