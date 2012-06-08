* Crisis fighting steps may prompt swift safe-haven selloff
* Banks looking to hedge risk eye steeper German yield curve
* Move to closer fiscal union to squeeze 'semi-core' spreads
* Too soon for long-term investors to back peripheral rally
By William James
LONDON, June 8 Speculation a far-reaching policy
response to the euro zone debt crisis could be in the offing is
prompting banks to devise strategies that mitigate the risk of a
rapid sell-off in safe-haven German debt.
As Spain edges closer to asking for a banking bailout and
Germany pushes for landmark steps towards full fiscal union,
banks are working on ways to hedge against a swift reversal in
the recent clamour for safe, low-risk assets.
Demand for German bonds has surged to record highs in
recent weeks as investors sweat over the risk that Greece may
quit the euro and Spain's banking problems could shut off its
access to funding.
Reuters sources said Spain would request European aid to
help recapitalise its banks this weekend, aiming to seal a deal
before Greek elections on June 17. A Spanish
government spokeswoman said she was not aware of any pending
announcement on a bank rescue.
Allowing the euro zone's bailout funds to pump cash directly
into Spanish banks, and concrete progress from EU leaders
towards a risk-sharing fiscal union may be enough to win back
some investor confidence, market participants said.
This may see more investors shifting out of Germany and into
the region's other highly-rated countries' bonds, which offer a
higher yield, though not immediately into peripheral debt.
Even though many in markets remain fundamentally sceptical
that the euro zone will escape its debt crisis any time soon, at
such extreme levels a change in sentiment could quickly snowball
as investors sell to lock in profits and close out bets on a
further safe-haven rally.
While strategists say it is too soon to actively sell Bunds,
banks are recommending way to protect against the risk of
tumbling prices, using curve-steepeners, swaptions and relative
value trades into French, Dutch and Belgian debt.
CURVE STEEPENING
Short-term German bonds are the assets of choice when
tensions rise because they are safe and easily tradeable. But
with two-year yields at, or even below zero, the
search for safe havens has boosted demand for longer-dated
German debt, flattening the yield curve.
That move may have reached its limit, said Michael Leister,
strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt, who recommended clients
close out curve-flattening bets that have profited as the debt
crisis has worsened.
"A further escalation of the debt crisis will increase the
risk of a comprehensive policy intervention, as EMU officials
are still determined to keep the euro alive, at least for the
time being," he said. "In such a scenario, the belly and
long-end of the German curve would suffer the most."
Rabobank strategists said that a game-changing policy shift
would drive 30-year German yields, which fell
below 2 percent for the first time in May, higher and re-steepen
the curve.
A payer swaption - an option to enter a swap contract - on
30-year rates would benefit under this scenario, said Rabobank
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"We've been suggesting swaptions - basically a way to set
yourself up for a steepening of the curve," he said.
The trade involves purchasing an option contract giving the
right to pay the current low interest rates while receiving a
floating rate that changes over time. If rates rise in the
future, the option becomes valuable - or 'in the money'.
Current prices show a one-year option to pay fixed 30-year
rates and receive floating payments would be 'in the money' if
swap rates - tightly correlated with German yields - rose much
above 2.09 percent. Thirty-year swap rates
were last at 2 percent.
CORE CLUB
Some of the euro zone's less-risky bonds could also benefit
if investors unwind positions in "core" German debt.
The region's "semi-core" of Belgium, France, Austria and the
Netherlands all offer a higher yield than German debt, and may
be attractive as a first step away from the shelter of Bunds.
"This could be part of a natural hedge. If Europe moves
forward, the very safe bet would be that core Europe stays
together," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
Investors hunting for a higher yield have already begun
switching into these bonds as German yields fall to unattractive
levels, but the trend could still have further to run, he said.
However, for all but the most speculative investors a
full-blown move into the peripheral debt of Spain and Italy was
seen as too risky given the slow pace of European policymaking
and myriad obstacles blocking the path of reform.
The time to buy back into riskier markets and cut back on
Bunds would be when the policy response actually arrived, said
Nicholas Gartside, International Chief Investment Officer for
Fixed Income at JPMorgan Asset Management
Gartside said his fixed income funds carried less Spanish
debt than their benchmark, which acted as insurance again a
failure to deliver on the policy front.
"I think what you have to wait for is the actual response.
Historical experience tells us you get to the cliff, look over
it and then you get some kind of response. Who knows if we're
there yet?" he said.
