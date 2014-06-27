* For the data in full, see

* U.S., UK sovereign yields to rise over the next 12 months

* Faltering economic growth key risk in Treasury yield forecasts

* Bond strategists more aggressive than the Fed on rate hike

By Rahul Karunakar

June 27 U.S. Treasury yields are expected to rise by 100 basis points over the next year after a spectacular 50-basis-point plunge that few fixed-income strategists or investors had predicted, according to the latest Reuters poll.

The results come just a day after a separate survey of equity market strategists concluded that the S&P 500 index of leading shares will climb to 2,000 this year, following an Asia-led rally in global stock markets.

If correct, that means the recent period where stocks and bonds rallied together is near an end. It suggests growth and company earnings prospects will need to accelerate to justify a rise in stock prices despite higher yields.

Predictions earlier this year were based on expectations of stronger economic growth. Then analysts found out months later that the U.S. economy at the start of the year had taken its biggest dive since the Great Recession.

A dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, led by Janet Yellen, also has made it clear that it will be a very long time before it considers selling off any of its more than $4 trillion bond portfolio, helping drive down benchmark yields to 2.50 percent.

Yet despite recent forecasting errors, the consensus of more than 50 strategists polled by Reuters this week showed the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rising nearly a percentage point to 3.39 percent by mid-2015. The range was 2.50-3.76 percent.

That suggests expectations among bond strategists for Fed tightening may be more aggressive than the rough idea for a rate path the central bank has been trying to convey.

"Until now, the collective dovishness of core central banks has kept yield curves down and asset price volatility very low, favouring a balanced portfolio in which both equities and bonds have delivered good returns," wrote Larry Kantor, global head of research at Barclays.

"However, our forecast of a firming global growth recovery in H2, combined with rising U.S. inflation, could bring Federal Reserve rate hikes closer."

A separate Reuters poll of economists this month concluded the U.S. economy is on a self-sustaining growth path which should allow the Fed to start raising interest rates in the second half of 2015. Many say it may be sooner.

A few strategists who answered an extra question said the biggest risk to their yield forecasts was that they were too low and an unexpected acceleration in inflation might require faster rises in the federal funds rate.

"If the Fed waits too long until finally raising key rates, it could be forced to lift rates much stronger and faster than currently anticipated, with the result of yields rising more steeply than forecast," said Elmar Völker, senior fixed income analyst at LBBW.

But the majority said the biggest risk to their view of higher yields is faltering economic growth, a fair assumption given that the consensus for first-quarter GDP at the start of the year was around 3 percent - about six percentage points too high.

HSBC expects a plunge in Treasury yields to 2.10 percent by the end of the year, only coming back to where they are now by this time next year.

"The market seems ready to view the U.S. as a potential hawk ready to quit a dovish central bank flock," wrote Steven Major, HSBC's global head of fixed income research.

"We disagree - the Fed is still nowhere near reaching for the monetary brake, in our view. We favour the front end of the U.S. curve, with three years the sweet spot for carry and roll-down." (Additional reporting by Ashrith Rao Doddi; Polling and analysis by Sarmista Sen and Diptarka Roy; Editing by Ross Finley, Larry King)