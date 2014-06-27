* For the data in full, see
* U.S., UK sovereign yields to rise over the next 12 months
* Faltering economic growth key risk in Treasury yield
forecasts
* Bond strategists more aggressive than the Fed on rate hike
By Rahul Karunakar
June 27 U.S. Treasury yields are expected to
rise by 100 basis points over the next year after a spectacular
50-basis-point plunge that few fixed-income strategists or
investors had predicted, according to the latest Reuters poll.
The results come just a day after a separate survey of
equity market strategists concluded that the S&P 500 index of
leading shares will climb to 2,000 this year, following an
Asia-led rally in global stock markets.
If correct, that means the recent period where stocks and
bonds rallied together is near an end. It suggests growth and
company earnings prospects will need to accelerate to justify a
rise in stock prices despite higher yields.
Predictions earlier this year were based on expectations of
stronger economic growth. Then analysts found out months later
that the U.S. economy at the start of the year had taken its
biggest dive since the Great Recession.
A dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, led by Janet Yellen, also has
made it clear that it will be a very long time before it
considers selling off any of its more than $4 trillion bond
portfolio, helping drive down benchmark yields to 2.50 percent.
Yet despite recent forecasting errors, the consensus of more
than 50 strategists polled by Reuters this week showed the U.S.
10-year Treasury yield rising nearly a percentage point to 3.39
percent by mid-2015. The range was 2.50-3.76 percent.
That suggests expectations among bond strategists for Fed
tightening may be more aggressive than the rough idea for a rate
path the central bank has been trying to convey.
"Until now, the collective dovishness of core central banks
has kept yield curves down and asset price volatility very low,
favouring a balanced portfolio in which both equities and bonds
have delivered good returns," wrote Larry Kantor, global head of
research at Barclays.
"However, our forecast of a firming global growth recovery
in H2, combined with rising U.S. inflation, could bring Federal
Reserve rate hikes closer."
A separate Reuters poll of economists this month concluded
the U.S. economy is on a self-sustaining growth path which
should allow the Fed to start raising interest rates in the
second half of 2015. Many say it may be sooner.
A few strategists who answered an extra question said the
biggest risk to their yield forecasts was that they were too low
and an unexpected acceleration in inflation might require faster
rises in the federal funds rate.
"If the Fed waits too long until finally raising key rates,
it could be forced to lift rates much stronger and faster than
currently anticipated, with the result of yields rising more
steeply than forecast," said Elmar Völker, senior fixed income
analyst at LBBW.
But the majority said the biggest risk to their view of
higher yields is faltering economic growth, a fair assumption
given that the consensus for first-quarter GDP at the start of
the year was around 3 percent - about six percentage points too
high.
HSBC expects a plunge in Treasury yields to 2.10 percent by
the end of the year, only coming back to where they are now by
this time next year.
"The market seems ready to view the U.S. as a potential hawk
ready to quit a dovish central bank flock," wrote Steven Major,
HSBC's global head of fixed income research.
"We disagree - the Fed is still nowhere near reaching for
the monetary brake, in our view. We favour the front end of the
U.S. curve, with three years the sweet spot for carry and
roll-down."
