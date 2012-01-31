LONDON Jan 31 Portuguese bond yields have
soared to levels that show markets expect the country will be
unable to repay its debts without more bailout cash and will
follow Greece in asking bondholders to stomach losses on their
investments.
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields hit a euro-era
high of more than 17 percent on Monday, matching levels seen in
Greece five months ago.
When Greek yields were last at 17 percent, in
August, Athens was already negotiating a deal with private
creditors to accept a loss on their bondholdings - dubbed
private sector involvement (PSI) - which was needed to unlock a
second infusion of bailout cash.
With yields at such high levels, Greece was frozen out of
debt markets and had to ask for extra funding when it became
clear it would not be able to raise money from investors once
its aid package was exhausted.
Portuguese bond prices - 10-year paper trades at just 42
percent of face value - suggest investors do not expect to get
all their money back and that the government will be forced to
seek a restructuring of its debt.
"At some point you have a deadline looming where the bailout
package assumes a return to the bond market... for now the path
of least resistance seems to be more repricing towards a
potential Greek-style PSI," said David Schnautz, strategist at
Commerzbank in London.
Portugal is scheduled to resume selling bonds in 2013 under
the terms of its current 78 billion euro bailout.
(Reporting by William James, graphic by Scott Barber, editing
by Nigel Stephenson)