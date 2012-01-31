LONDON, Jan. 31 Portuguese government bond yields extended falls on Tuesday with traders citing European Central Bank buying as the driving force behind the move.

Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields were 123 basis points down at 16.17 percent while two-year bond yields dropped 108 bps to 20.17 percent.

One trader said the central bank had been buying in the two- to five-year maturities, while another said the amount purchased was small. The large price moves also reflected the lack of liquidity in the market. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; writing by William James)