LONDON, July 5 Portuguese yields fell further on Friday as the country's prime minister sought to reassure investors that the government's stability would be maintained.

"(Yields are falling on) the fact that the PM thinks he has got the support of (the) coalition partner," a trader said.

Portuguese 10-year yields were last down 38 basis points at 7.03 percent and two-year yields 43 bps lower at 5.60 percent, unwinding some of their underperformance this week versus longer-dated bonds.