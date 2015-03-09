LONDON, March 9 Bank traders said on Monday they
had sold euro zone government bonds to the bloc's national
central banks under the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing programme.
One trader at a European bank said they had sold German,
French and Belgian bonds to the respective national central
banks. Another said national central banks were buying, without
specifying which.
A third trader said he had received requests for price
quotes from the national central banks of Germany and Italy,
while a fourth said he had heard the German Bundesbank had been
buying five-year bonds.
The ECB said last week its 1 trillion euro programme would
start on Monday.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Marius Zaharia and Jamie McGeever,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)