* Yield gulf shows ECB goverment bond-buying priced in
By John Geddie and Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Nov 4 Investor expectations that the
European Central Bank will resort to buying sovereign bonds to
stave off deflation have steadily ratcheted up over the last
year, according to analysts at UBS.
They measured the implied probability of a full-blown
quantitative easing programme using the difference in yield
between bonds of the euro zone's largest peripheral economies
and those issued by similarly rated companies.
The gap between an average of Spanish and Italian five-year
yields and implied yields on Markit's main index for firms with
credit ratings at BBB is back at levels not seen since 2010.
Sovereign yields ballooned at the peak of the euro zone's
debt crisis, with several countries forced to seek international
bailouts, but have tumbled since ECB President Mario Draghi's
2012 pledge to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.
At face value, therefore, a graphic of this spread shows a
return to historically 'normal' conditions where investors
assume governments are less likely to default than companies.
But credit ratings for the two sovereign borrowers have
deteriorated markedly in recent years, with both slipping into
the triple-B bracket -- the lowest investment-grade category --
as they were engulfed by the euro zone's debt crisis.
At the start of 2010, Italy carried single- and double-A
ratings while Spain even had some top-notch triple-A ratings.
UBS analysts say the difference between sovereign and
corporate bond yields now can only be explained by the prospect
of the ECB directly buying government debt.
"We are again in a regime where sovereigns trade below
corporates, but this time around the fundamentals are clearly
not as robust on the sovereign side," said Thibault Colle,
credit strategist at UBS.
"This tightening has happened without a commensurate
improvement in fundamentals and that points to only one possible
conclusion -- QE expectations have started to become more and
more priced in."
Euro zone money market traders gave a median 50 percent
chance of ECB sovereign debt purchases in a Reuters poll this
week, up from 40 percent last month.
