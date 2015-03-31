LONDON, March 31 Italian government bonds delivered the best returns of euro zone investment grade debt in the first quarter, as the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme pushed yield-starved investors towards riskier credits.

Data based on Markit's iBoxx EUR benchmark index, one of the most tracked by investors worldwide, showed Italian bonds returned just below 5 percent in the first three months of the year.

link.reuters.com/nar44w

Belgian bonds took second place, followed by French . Spanish bonds returned 3.23 percent, less than top-rated Germany's 3.47 percent, as political concerns offset the high-yield appeal of the Spanish market.

The anti-austerity mood that brought the leftist Syriza party to power in Greece has allowed Spanish newcomer Podemos, viewed by many investors as having a similar platform to Syriza, to make big inroads on the political scene.

"The indirect effect the ECB programme has is that investors are searching for higher yields," said ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet. "But Italy clearly outperformed Spain because Spain suffered a bit from the Podemos effect."

Portuguese and Greek bonds are not part of the index due to their junk ratings.

Investors who took the extra risk of holding longer-dated euro zone bonds at the start of the year are being better rewarded than those who took the risk of seeking higher yields in lower-rated debt.

link.reuters.com/guz34w (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphics by Stephen Culp and Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Catherine Evans)