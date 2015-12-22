LONDON Dec 22 Financial industry trade association ICMA has tweaked guidelines related to how banks conduct bond sales on behalf of clients, an area under review by Britain's financial watchdog.

The updates to the International Capital Market Association's handbook say banks should consider involving issuers in telephone calls to discuss the allocation of bonds and can give preference to investors who have shown early interest in deals.

The changes come ahead of the interim results of the Financial Conduct Authority's investigation, due early in 2016, into whether banks are offering firms a fair and transparent service for the billions they earn in fees for arranging mergers and bond and share sales.

The allocation process has drawn particular interest from the regulator and it has submitted requests for data on thousands of bond and equity deals from banks.

ICMA said the changes were not a reaction to the investigation. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Keith Weir)