LONDON Nov 9 An increase in the cost of using Italian government bonds as collateral to raise funds in the repo market could herald a dangerous spiral higher in the country's borrowing costs.

Paris-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA's announcement on Wednesday of a hike in the margin required on Italian bonds pushed the third largest euro zone country's 10-year yields to levels above 7 percent, widely seen as unsustainable.

After LCH.Clearnet Ltd took similar action on Irish and Portuguese bonds in November 2010 and April this year a rise in yields accelerated. Both countries were eventually frozen out of debt markets and were forced to seek international aid.

LCH.Clearnet Ltd, a separate entity which sets its own margin requirements, first raised the margin on Irish bonds last Nov. 10 when 10-year yields were above 7 percent for about a week. They rose 75 basis points that day to close at 8.9 percent. By the end of December they were above 10 percent.

LCH upped its margin requirements on Irish bonds twice more in November, exacerbating an upward spiral in yields.

Portuguese margin requirements were raised in early April when 10-year yields had been above 8 percent for around a week. By the end of April they were above 10 percent.

Not all the move in yields was due to LCH.Clearnet's actions, as markets were already pricing in bailouts, but they were warning signs that did nothing to help sentiment. (Graphic by Scott Barber, writing by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)