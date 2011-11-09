LONDON Nov 9 An increase in the cost of using
Italian government bonds as collateral to raise funds in the
repo market could herald a dangerous spiral higher in the
country's borrowing costs.
Paris-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA's announcement on
Wednesday of a hike in the margin required on Italian bonds
pushed the third largest euro zone country's 10-year yields to
levels above 7 percent, widely seen as unsustainable.
After LCH.Clearnet Ltd took similar action on Irish and
Portuguese bonds in November 2010 and April this year a rise in
yields accelerated. Both countries were eventually frozen out of
debt markets and were forced to seek international aid.
LCH.Clearnet Ltd, a separate entity which sets its own
margin requirements, first raised the margin on Irish bonds last
Nov. 10 when 10-year yields were above 7 percent
for about a week. They rose 75 basis points that day to close at
8.9 percent. By the end of December they were above 10 percent.
LCH upped its margin requirements on Irish bonds twice more
in November, exacerbating an upward spiral in yields.
Portuguese margin requirements were raised in early April
when 10-year yields had been above 8 percent for
around a week. By the end of April they were above 10 percent.
Not all the move in yields was due to LCH.Clearnet's
actions, as markets were already pricing in bailouts, but they
were warning signs that did nothing to help sentiment.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, writing by Kirsten Donovan, editing
by Nigel Stephenson)