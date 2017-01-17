VIENNA Jan 17 Serbia aims to issue about 1
billion euros ($1.07 billion) in Eurobonds this year and the
issue is likely to be carried out after a presidential election
that is expected to be held this spring, the country's finance
minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We've been eyeballing 1 billion (euros) for a long time.
One billion euros is our ballpark," Serbian Finance Minister
Dusan Vujovic said on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference in
Vienna, adding that a final decision had not been made.
"I want to be in the technical (preparatory) stages during
this whole presidential campaign and so forth and be ready to go
out in late April or early May," he added.
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)