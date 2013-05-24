UPDATE 1-Yingde shareholders vote to keep two co-founders on board -sources
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
LONDON May 24 German Bunds hit session-highs on Friday as investors sought safety into the weekend, dumping riskier assets in favor of safe-haven bonds.
German Bund futures hit a session high at 144.80, up 41 ticks on the day.
Lower-rated debt came under further selling pressure and Italian and Spanish yields extended the day's rise. Spanish yields were 15 basis points higher at 4.45 percent and Italy's were 14 bps higher at 4.18 percent.
"Stocks are going down and peripheries are going wider. It is risk off ... into a long weekend," one trader said, referring to a public holiday in London on Monday.
* Asian G20 members worry of protectioniosm rhetoric (Adds reaction from Asian policymakers)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.