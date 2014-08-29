LONDON Aug 29 Banks, investors and other users
of bond markets have agreed to change how they would deal with
defaulting government debt in an attempt to avoid the disputes
seen with Argentina.
The International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
published a revised framework on Friday that allows a majority
of investors holding sovereign bonds that default to make
changes to the bond terms, such as extending maturities or
reducing the principal.
These changes would then be made legally binding on all
holders of the bonds, including those who vote against the
restructuring.
A small group of U.S. hedge funds rejected Argentina's 2005
and 2010 debt restructurings, pushing the country into default
in July.
ICMA said revisions to so-called collective action clauses
and a new standard pari passu clause, which refers to all
creditors being treated the same, would provide a practical
solution to the problem of blocking minorities.
"The potential adverse fallout globally from the default and
restructuring of Argentina's debt demonstrates the importance of
having clear, unambiguous contract terms for sovereign bonds,"
said Leland Goss, ICMA's general counsel.
"In-depth consultations with our members and other
interested public and private sector representatives have led to
the development of enhanced legal technology that will make more
orderly and efficient sovereign debt restructurings achievable
in the future," Goss added.
ICMA represent 450 members such as banks, debt issuers and
investors from 52 countries.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)