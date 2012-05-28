LONDON May 28 Spanish 10-year government bond
yields hit their highest since late November on Monday as the
state's takeover of Bankia fueled concerns over the rising costs
for Spain of helping its banks.
Spain may recapitalise Bankia with Spanish
government bonds in return for shares in the bank which last
week asked for rescue funding of 19 billion euros ($24 billion),
a government source said on Sunday..
Spanish 10-year government bond yields <ES10YT=TWEB were 16
basis points higher at 6.5 percent - their highest since the
European Central Bank was forced to step in and buy the
country's debt late last year.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)