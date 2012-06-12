LONDON, June 12 Ten year Spanish bond yields hit their highest level since the launch of the euro on Tuesday, as concerns over the impact of its banking bailout fuelled selling.

Initial relief over a bailout agreed on Saturday for the country's banks has quickly turned to concern over how easily Spain will be able to access debt markets in the longer term.

Adding to pressure on Spain, Fitch downgraded 18 of the country's banks after it cut the sovereign's credit rating last week.

The 10-year bond yield rose to 6.816 percent, up 29 basis points on the day, climbing past the November 2011 peak of 6.8 percent to its highest since the euro was launched in 1999. Two- and five-year bond yields also rose sharply. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)