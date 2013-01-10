FOREX-Dollar rises modestly on rate hike bets, European worries
* Aussie gyrates after RBA meeting (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
LONDON Jan 10 Spanish government bond yields fell below 5 percent on Thursday, reaching a 10-month low on the back of a strong bond auction that raised more than the target amount.
The 10-year Spanish bond yield hit 4.99 percent, down 15 basis points on the day and reversing an earlier rise.
The turnaround was spurred by a bond auction that raised 5.8 billion euros, above the 4 to 5 billion euros Spain had originally targeted, and helped ease some concerns about the country's ability to fund itself in 2013.
Gold hit the lowest level in more than four weeks on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month weighed, though moves were muted
OTTAWA, March 7 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he will release the federal budget on March 22, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on infrastructure to boost the economy.