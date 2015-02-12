* Contagion from Greek crisis quite limited so far
* Spanish yields edge higher as anti-austerity party gains
* Podemos could win Spanish election expected in November
* Analysts see Spanish yields outstripping Italy's
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 12 Ripples in parts of the European
bond market are signalling that Spain could feel the heat if
Greece fails to clinch a debt deal with lenders and exits the
currency bloc.
Political risk stemming from the leftwing Syriza party's
victory in Greece's Jan. 25 parliamentary election and its
continuing standoff with lenders has so far had modest impact on
other peripheral euro zone economies.
But Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, is viewed
as most vulnerable to future contagion following the meteoric
rise of anti-austerity party Podemos ahead of national elections
expected in November. Podemos is often compared to Syriza.
Financial markets are again on edge as Greece refuses to
accept an extension of its deeply unpopular bailout package that
expires in just two weeks.
The European Central Bank's sovereign bond purchase
programme has so far limited any contagion affecting debt issued
by Spain, Italy and Portugal, which were at the forefront of the
euro zone debt crisis in 2012.
However, Spanish bonds have underperformed peripheral peers
and German benchmarks since Syriza swept to power.
Spanish 10-year yields have edged up nearly 40 basis points
to 1.62 percent from a record low of 1.25 percent
hit on Jan. 23. Their premium over German Bunds is at a 2-1/2
month high of 133 bps.
Italian yields have also retreated from their troughs but by
just 23 bps to 1.64 percent. Their premium over Spanish yields
has narrowed from around 25 bps at the start of 2015.
"Spain has a general election this year and ... investors
are building in an election risk premium, a modest one for now,,
because you have also got this anti-austerity party like Syriza,
Podemos that is gaining in polls," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a
strategist at KBC.
"The Greek election showed that such anti-austerity parties
could come from effectively nowhere and win."
REFORM APPETITE
An opinion poll published on Feb. 8 showed Podemos, which is
barely a year old, could win Spain's election with nearly 28
percent of the vote, ahead of the two mainstream parties that
have dominated Spanish politics for decades.
Like Syriza, Podemos has tapped into widespread anger over
corruption in Spanish political and business circles.
Unlike Greece, Spain has a recovering economy and full
access to capital markets where its borrowing costs are around
record lows. Investors are more concerned that Podemos' rise
might push the mainstream parties to renege on reforms that
helped haul Spain back from the brink of a bailout in mid-2012.
"One of the reasons we favoured being long Spain versus
Italy was that Spain had appetite for reforms while Italy
didn't. The tables have turned," said Marco Brancolini at RBS.
"Italy is implementing some reforms though more is needed.
With the rise of Podemos all parties in Spain are a lot less
willing to embark on reforms. The agenda is completely shifting
towards more populist measures."
He said he expected Spanish 10-year yields to trade five bps
above Italian equivalents in coming months, adding that Spanish
regional elections in May would prove a "wake-up call".
(Editing by Gareth Jones)