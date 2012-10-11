LONDON Oct 11 Yields on Spanish government bonds turned lower on Thursday as investors bought back into a cheapened market after a sell-off in early trading following an overnight downgrade by rating agency Standard & Poor's.

Analysts also said that given the prospect of potentially unlimited European Central Bank bond-buying, if Spain asks for aid, it was difficult for investors to have selling positions on the Spanish sovereign debt market.

Ten-year Spanish yields were down 4.4 basis points on the day at 5.78 percent, having hit a session high at 5.96 percent earlier, while two year yields were 6 bps lower at 3.26 percent.

"There has been a massive buyer from the U.S. who seems to have caught the market out. There was some ... selling this morning after the S&P downgrade but now a lot of people have been caught short and squezzed. We saw buying at the front end," a trader said.