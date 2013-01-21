UPDATE 1-China to strictly control local gov't debt quotas - fin min
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
LONDON Jan 21 Spanish 10-year government bond yields extended their rise on Monday after details emerged of a plan to sell a new 10-year bond by syndication.
Government sources said Spain was testing the market's appetite for a new 10-year bond, pushing the yield on the current benchmark higher on the day. Spain has not issued a new 10-year bond since 2011.
The 10-year yield was last at 5.15 percent, up 7 basis points on the day, compared to around 5.11 percent just before the announcement.
