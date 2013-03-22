US STOCKS-Pharma, bank stocks pull Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
LONDON, March 22 Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell on Friday after a strong debt sale by Madrid the previous day offset investor fears about the risks of contagion from Cyprus's debt problems to the rest of the euro zone.
Spanish 10-year yields were last 12 basis points down on the day at 4.88 percent, reversing a rise earlier this week after Cyprus rejected a European Union bailout plan that included a controversial levy on bank deposits.
Spanish debt outperformed Italian 10-year bonds, which last yielded 4.58 percent, 6 bps lower on the day.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders