LONDON Aug 12 The yield premium Spanish 10-year bonds offered over German Bunds hit its lowest in two years on Monday with the absence of new debt sales and recent forecast-beating data favouring lower-rated debt.

Spanish and Italian bonds have found support recently in the reduced supply pressure, with Spain having completed over 70 percent of its 2013 funding target while Italy has completed 80 percent, allowing them to cancel their mid-August auctions.

"There's no supply so there's only one-way (for them to go)," one trader said.

The yield spread between Spanish and German 10-year government bonds was last at 278 basis points, down 4 bps from the previous close.