UPDATE 2-Japan hopes to leave farms out of US economic talks - sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
LONDON Aug 12 The yield premium Spanish 10-year bonds offered over German Bunds hit its lowest in two years on Monday with the absence of new debt sales and recent forecast-beating data favouring lower-rated debt.
Spanish and Italian bonds have found support recently in the reduced supply pressure, with Spain having completed over 70 percent of its 2013 funding target while Italy has completed 80 percent, allowing them to cancel their mid-August auctions.
"There's no supply so there's only one-way (for them to go)," one trader said.
The yield spread between Spanish and German 10-year government bonds was last at 278 basis points, down 4 bps from the previous close.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
BEIJING, March 9 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, dropped to 1.15 trillion yuan ($166.43 billion) in February from a record 3.74 trillion yuan in January, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 9 Spain's former central bank deputy governor has asked to be replaced on the internal judicial body of the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm pending an investigation into his role in Bankia's stock market flotation, the ECB said on Thursday.