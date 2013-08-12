* Spain debt risk premium follows similar move in Italy

* Funding position, improving data favours Spain, Italy debt

* Upcoming euro zone GDP data seen confirming stabilisation

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 12 Spain's 10-year debt risk premium hit its lowest in two-years on Monday, following a similar move in peer Italy, as the absence of new debt sales and recent improving economic data favoured lower-rated bonds.

Spanish and Italian bonds have found support recently in the reduced supply, with Spain having completed over 70 percent of its 2013 funding target. Italy has completed 80 percent, allowing it to cancel its mid-August auctions.

This strong financial position and the European Central Bank's as yet untested bond buying backstop allowed the two countries to fend off pressure from political tensions.

Spain has been embroiled in a political funding scandal. The conviction of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has threatened to topple the country's shaky coalition government.

Neither has had much impact on the bonds.

"The market seems to have to overcome at least for now political worries and there's no peripheral supply for the market to face in August so the trend at least in the near term is for these spreads to narrow further," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"There are some political risks on the horizon, particularly German elections in September but this should be a temporary obstacle."

The yield spread between Spanish and German 10-year government bonds was 4 basis points tighter on the day at 278 basis points, its lowest in two years.

The equivalent Italian spread was at 248 bps, its narrowest since July 2011 hit last Friday as the country's solid funding position and signs the euro zone's third largest economy was stabilising keeping intact for the bonds.

Spanish and Italian bonds were seen extending their outperformance of German benchmarks, with euro zone second quarter growth data due on Wednesday expected to confirm that the currency bloc's economy is stabilising.

"If the data continues to surprise on the upside then 10-year Bund yields will gravitate higher in coming months," a trader said.

German 10-year yields were last 1.6 bps up at 1.70 with Bund futures 16 ticks lower at 142.12.