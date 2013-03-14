* Spanish/Italian 10-year yield gap near tightest in a year
* Restricted scope for further narrowing
* Preference for Spain limited by economic, political risks
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 14 Spanish bonds' outperformance
of Italian debt may be running out of road as some investors
look beyond political deadlock in Italy and conclude that Spain
remains the euro zone's bigger long-term problem.
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish debt
rather than Italy's has shrunk more
than 50 basis points to just 16 as uncertainty in the wake of an
inconclusive Italian election last month prompted investors to
dump local debt, sometimes in favour of Spanish bonds.
But, analysts say, Spain's borrowing costs have limited
scope to fall below Italy's and the trend could even reverse.
"Near term the political uncertainty is weighing on
(Italian) BTPs for sure but, structurally, I think that Italy is
still in a better condition than Spain," Patrick Jacq, European
rate strategist at BNP Paribas said.
"For me, this means that the potential for the compression
is now very, very limited and at some stage investors will
prefer to shift from Spain to Italy, if they have to shift."
Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third and fourth largest
economies respectively, were both seen as potential flashpoints
in the euro zone debt crisis until European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi pledged last July to save the euro.
Italy contracted by more than Spain in 2012 and it has the
bloc's second highest public debt relative to the size of the
economy after Greece, making it particularly vulnerable to a
rise in borrowing costs.
But its public deficit in smaller than that of Spain which
struggles with an overextended banking system, regional debt and
one of the highest unemployment rates in the European Union.
"The key difference is sustainability of government
finances," Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot said.
"Italy has a much stronger private sector - corporate and
household sector. That's a big difference with Spain where the
private sector is very indebted and unemployment is really
high."
The end of the property boom hit Spanish banks hard --
ultimately forcing the government to seek European aid for its
lenders last year.
Spain is not immune to political risk. Earlier this year,
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faced calls to step down
over corruption allegations that are still being investigated.
The two countries' 10-year yields moved in sync for most of
the past year until the correlation broke down in mid-February.
Even though the ECB's bond-pledge has lured yield-hungry
foreign investors back to both markets in recent months, they
are more likely to favour Italy's debt market over Spain's
because it offers greater liquidity and a better credit rating,
Elaine Lin, a rates strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.
Against this backdrop, analysts see little space for the
premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish debt versus
Italy's to narrow further.
"There is a bigger short-term risk that Italy becomes the
spark for another crisis than there is Spain. (But) longer-term,
Spain is probably more dangerous from (the point of view of)
pure, underlying fundamentals of the economy," Gary Jenkins,
director of Swordfish Research said.
"Spanish yields could probably go 10 to 20 (bps) through
Italy if the Italians are unable to form a government. I think
at some stage though there's got to be some pull-back just
because if investors were to start doubting Italy then
eventually you would get contagion to Spain."
Without a government, Italy would not be able to meet the
conditions to activate the ECB bond-buying programme, which has
supported demand for its bonds and kept its borrowing costs low.
During Italy's last political crisis in late 2011, when
former premier Silvio Berlusconi was hounded from office,
10-year Spanish yields were as much as 190 bps less than
Italy's.
RELATIVE PLAY
The JPMorgan Global Fixed Income team, which manages $154
billion of assets, put an underweight position on Italy and
overweight on Spain against government bond benchmarks around
the time of the Italian vote, portfolio manager Iain Stealey
said.
Their funds would only unwind it if Spain began to look too
expensive versus Italy.
"The spread has moved a long way, you need to take that into
account. We are happy to maintain that position," he said.
"If you do see the Spain-Italy (10-year yield spread) moving
another 50 bps in favour of Spain, we would think the trade has
run a long way," he said.
Some investors are content to stick with both.
Peter Wilson, senior portfolio manager at First
International Advisors, a subsidiary of Wells Fargo Asset
Management, preferred buying the periphery versus Germany.
He said the fund had maintained positions in both Italian
and Spanish bond markets throughout Italy's election.
"We chose to keep both positions for diversification and our
position hasn't changed. We are still comfortable holding both,"
Wilson said.